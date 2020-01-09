|
Joseph J. Bozek of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Jan. 31, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Bernard and Irene Swithers Bozek.
Joseph was a 1969 graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was self employed as an auto mechanic, operating Bozek Automotive in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Joe as founder of Bozek Motorsports, enjoyed racing and especially loved drag racing.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and best friend, Nancy, on July 29, 2019; and brothers, Theodore and Christopher Bozek.
Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Bozek, Hanover Twp.; son, Joseph Bozek Jr.; and his best friend, Robin Polomchak, Hanover Twp; brothers, Bernard Bozek, Hanover Twp., Phillip Bozek and his wife, Lisa, Mountain Top; and Timothy Bozek, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel in Maple Hill Cemetery, 68 E. St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020