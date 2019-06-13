Joseph J. Brozena Sr. of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was one day short of his 89th birthday.



Joe was an Eagle Scout and graduate of Plymouth High School. He enlisted in the 109th Field Artillery Pennsylvania National Guard and achieved the rank of corporal while deployed to Germany during the Korean conflict. Joe was a graduate of Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Over his 34 years of distinguished service with the Pennsylvania State Police, he had several assignments highlighted by that as a plain clothes member of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Wyoming Barracks.



Joe was a 72 year member of Plymouth's Elm Hill Fire Company 3, serving as the borough's fire chief in the 1970s. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth Masonic Lodge, VFW, American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police and six county fireman's association.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Casem; son, Dr. Stephen J. Brozena; and sister, Bernadine Brozena.



He is survived by sons, Col. Joseph Brozena Jr., USAF Ret., and wife, Jean, San Antoni, Texas; and David Brozena and wife, Linda, Larksville; grandchildren, Dr. Kristin Shaw MD, San Antonio, Texas; Kerri Cordova, Albuquerque, N.M.; Katie Jo Nowicki, Aviano Air Base, Italy; Dr. Christopher Brozena, DPT, Clarks Summit; and Dr. Sarah Brozena, PharmD, Allentown; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Quinn Shaw and Jorden Nowicki.



The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any charity.