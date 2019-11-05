|
Joseph J. Brulo Jr., 78, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph Brulo Sr. and Julia Skirchak Brulo. He was a graduate of Plains High School and attended Penn State University.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.
Joseph owned and operated Brulo's Market, Hughestown, for 30 years and also owned and operated the Crimson Rose Bar and restaurant for 10 years.
He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Joe also enjoyed playing golf.
Joe loved spending times with his grandchildren, taking them to school, RV rides and also introducing them to their love for music.
He was in the United States Reserves at the 109th Field Artillery Battalion, Kingston.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, the former Mary Lombardo; daughters, Kimberly and husband, James, Jenkins Twp.; and Sabrina and husband, John, Pittston; brother, Richard, Plains Twp.; five grandchildren, John, Jamie, Joseph, Jenna and John III; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, William St., Pittston.
Interment will be in Dennison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 1848, Longmount, CO 80502.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019