Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Centrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Centrella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Centrella Obituary
Joseph J. Centrella, 80, of Yatesville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pittston on June 13, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Mary Bright Centrella. He was a graduate of Pittston High School. Joseph was a member of the local brick layers union and worked for Bright Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Surviving are his aunts, Viola Giannone, Pittston; Nancy Benjunas, New York; and Stella Centrella, Pittston Twp.; and numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church.

Interment will be private in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -