Joseph J. Centrella, 80, of Yatesville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Pittston on June 13, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Mary Bright Centrella. He was a graduate of Pittston High School. Joseph was a member of the local brick layers union and worked for Bright Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Surviving are his aunts, Viola Giannone, Pittston; Nancy Benjunas, New York; and Stella Centrella, Pittston Twp.; and numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church.
Interment will be private in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020