Joseph J. Coburn Sr., 85, of the Lee Park section of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph Coburn and the late Marie Engle Coburn Hughes.
Joe was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1952. He was employed by American General Life Insurance Company until his retirement. He was a member of St. Robert Bellermine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
Joe, in his younger years, was an accomplished vocalist who was frequently featured on WILK Radio and in regional venues. He had an adventurous spirit, leading him to enjoy piloting small aircraft and gliders. Joe was a sports enthusiast who loved football and hunting. Lastly, Joe was an avid World War II historian.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla.
Surviving are his daughter, Ann Marie Centrella and her husband, Robert; sons, David Coburn and his wife, Brenda; Ronald Coburn and his wife, Tammy; Joseph Coburn Jr.; Matthew Coburn and his wife, Susan; five grandchildren, Sean, Amanda, Anna, Abigale and Brendan; cousin, Deborah Evanoski and longtime companion, Leda Cromer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Robert Bellermine Parish.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Memorial donations can be made to and to the Medical Oncology Associates' Prescription Fund, Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 30, 2019