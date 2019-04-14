Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Cullen Jr.. View Sign

Joseph J. Cullen Jr., 83, of Manchester, husband of 62 years to Mary Lou "Lady" (O'Donnell) Cullen passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Joseph J. Sr. and Catherine (Cronauer) Cullen. He worked for Pratt & Whitney, where he retired from after many years. Besides his family, he was most proud of serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was past commandant of the Enfield Marine Corps League, and life member of the United States Marine Corps League. He enjoyed his family vacations every summer at Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., and traveled Europe. He was a member of the Manchester Parkade Bowling League with Paul and Mark. He was a faithful follower of the Whalers, Eagles, Braves and UConn women's basketball.



Besides his wife, Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph, Stafford Springs, Conn.; Paul and his wife, Kimberly, South Windsor, Conn.; Mark, Vernon; his daughter, Kathleen Johnson, Stafford Springs, Conn.; his grandchildren, Christina and her husband, Joseph Price, and Kelsey Cullen all of Tampa, Fla.; his great-grandchildren, Liam and Owen Price; his sisters, Patricia Gayoski and Dolores Musko; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Annmarie Yablonski and Theresa Evans.



The family wishes to thank North Central Hospice and Palliative care, especially Bonnie, Kathy, Dorothy and Louie who all touched our hearts.



Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday from John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, Conn., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, Conn., with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit





Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019

