Joseph J. Dotzel Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Dotzel Sr., 89, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a son of the late George Sr. and Angela Geffert Dotzel. He was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

He was self-employed and owned H.A. Smith Painting Co. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Rita Poris Dotzel in 1984; grandson, Thomas Dotzel Jr.; son-in-law, John Hibdon and brothers, George, Fred, Karl and Philip Dotzel.

Surviving are his children, Joseph Dotzel Jr. and his wife, Adelle, Montoursville; Joan Hibdon, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; James Dotzel, Hobbie, and Thomas Dotzel and his wife, Tina, Drums; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Norbert Dotzel, Mountain Top; sisters-in-law, Terry Dotzel, New Jersey; and Margaret Dotzel, Mountain Top; nieces and nephews.

Joe's family would like to thank the entire staff at Timber Ridge Health Care Center and Residential Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Joe's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020
