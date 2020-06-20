|
Joseph J. Hodle III, 54, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.
Born July 14, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Geraldine Gordon Hodle and the late Joseph J. Hodle Jr.
Joseph was a 1983 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and brother, Brian Hodle.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Maricel Perez Hodle; aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews; his extended family in the Philippines; and his furry companion, Arthur.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2020