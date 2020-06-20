Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Joseph J. Hodle III

Joseph J. Hodle III Obituary
Joseph J. Hodle III, 54, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Born July 14, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Geraldine Gordon Hodle and the late Joseph J. Hodle Jr.

Joseph was a 1983 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and brother, Brian Hodle.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Maricel Perez Hodle; aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews; his extended family in the Philippines; and his furry companion, Arthur.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be made at Legacy.com or [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2020
