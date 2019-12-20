Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude's Church
Joseph J. Kalada Obituary
Joseph J. Kalada, 83, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Shenandoah, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Helen Kowalick Kalada. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany following World War II.

Joseph was a founding partner in the accounting firm of Kronick, Kalada and Berdy CPA's, Kingston. He was a member of PICPA and AICPA. Joseph was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Hill; children, Susan Kalada and husband, Kevin Kania, Drums; Anthony Kalada and wife, Ramona, Mountain Top; and Joseph Michael Kalada, Los Angeles; grandchildren, Joshua, Amanda, Kristina, Jacob, Kellie, Sarah, Elijah and Emily.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Jude's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019
