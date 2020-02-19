Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Joseph J. Kopko Obituary
Joseph J. Kopko, 70, of Laurel Run, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.

Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Verna Fela Kopko. He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1967. Joe owned and operated J.J. Kopko Mechanical Inc. for many years prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kopko.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Williams Kopko; children, Kelli Zagata and her husband, Ryan, York Haven; and Joseph R. Kopko, Laurel Run; grandson, Cole Zagata (AKA the little guy); and brother, Ronald Kopko and his wife, Jeanine, Doylestown; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Raymond Lenahan will officiate.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joe's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, c/o Catholic Social Services, 33 East Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Joe's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
