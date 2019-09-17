|
Joseph J. Mazuka Jr., 49, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at HCR ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Twp., due to complications of a brain aneurysm that he suffered on Jan. 3, 2019.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Mazuka Sr. and Doris May Mazuka; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Surviving are his sister, Karen Mazuka and her significant other, Jaime Barciela.
Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., with the Rev. James Nash officiating.
Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019