Joseph J. Romanofski Jr., 76 of Laflin, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp., with his family and friends by his side.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Stephanie Woytanis Romanofski Sr. Joe was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1960, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.



He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1964 to 1966, attaining the rank of Private First Class. He was employed as a supervisor in data processing by Harper & Rowe of Throop for 30 years, until his retirement.



He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, the Laflin Volunteer Fire Department and the Coughlin High School Football Booster Club. Joe was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles Fan.



Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Barbara Guido, Laflin; two sons; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday atthe Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. The parish Rosary group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the Church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Interment with military honors accorded by the United States Army and the Plains American Legion will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

For information or to leave Joe's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.