Joseph J. Romanoski passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born and raised in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre and was the son of Francis and Catherine Romanoski.
Joe attended the city schools including Coughlin High School. He was a veteran of World War II, serving three years with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theatre. After discharge, he was a driver for the former Wilkes-Barre Transit Company. Upon its closure, he was employed as a security officer by Western Electric Corporation and the Vertol Aerospace Corporation, New Jersey. Upon returning to the Valley, he began a career as corrections officer with the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, retiring after 25 years of service.
Joe was a very talented carpenter, designer and builder. His crowning achievement was designing and constructing the family business known as the Patio Snack Bar on state Route 115, Bear Creek, an endeavor he and his wife, Florence, managed for 25 years. To those that knew him well, it was often said, he never stops.
He was a member of Lodge 036 of the Wyoming Valley Fraternal Order of Police where he served as Chaplain for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Polish America Veteran association, having been a member for over 45 years and former member of the board of governors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years in November 2014. He was also preceded in death by brothers George, William, Gerald, Francis, Edward, Andrew and Peter; and sisters, Catherine and Mildred.
Joe is survived by his children, Joseph and his wife, Beatrice; Robert and his wife, Marcia; grandson, Joseph and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Melissa; great-grandchildren, Alex and Kyla; his brother, Leonard; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert as celebrant. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass in the church.
Interment will military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Candy's Place, a Cancer Wellness Center, 190 Welles St., Unit 166, Forty Fort, PA, 18704.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020