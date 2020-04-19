|
Joseph J. Sabach, 80, of Dupont, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by the love of his life the former Marie (Mary) Biancardi Sabach, Old Forge, and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Born in Dupont on Feb. 18, 1940, Joe was the son of the late Frank and Sabina Zelazny Sabach. He was a graduate of Dupont High School, Class of 1957. After graduation, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. For many years, Joe worked as a service man for Suburban Propane Corp., Pittston. He was a devout parishioner of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston, where he served as a trustee. Joe loved working outside in his garden, planting flowers and doing landscaping work and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph J. Sabach and wife, Diane, Swoyersville; two daughters, Michelle Goodlavage, and Janice Sabach and fiancé, Brian Straub, Wyoming; a sister, Maryann Wasko and husband Jim, Verona, N.J.; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel C. Miller, and his brothers, Frank and Paul Sabach.
Joe's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Fiorelli for being their eyes and ears, Patricia Dupak, CRNP and Kim Barbush, UDC/CAN, for going above and beyond patient care and the entire medical staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.
A private viewing for immediate family will be held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Taylor, followed by a graveside service in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Pittston, by the Rev. Andrii Dumnych, pastor, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, or to the Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave. Danville, PA 17822.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020