Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
White Haven, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sitko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Sitko

Send Flowers
Joseph J. Sitko Obituary
Joseph J. Sitko, 69, of White Haven Center, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown, surrounded by loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Friends can call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday in the church.

Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -