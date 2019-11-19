|
Joseph J. Sitko, 69, of White Haven Center, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown, surrounded by loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Friends can call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday in the church.
Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019