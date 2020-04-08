|
|
Joseph John Danko, 65, of Kingston Twp., passed peacefully in the comfort of his bed on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with his companion, Sarah, and family by his side.
Joe was born in Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 1, 1955, and was a son to the late Joseph Sr. and Margaret Mitchell Danko. He grew up in the Miners Mills and Irishtown area, attended local schools and at the age of 18, he joined the United States Marines. Joseph was honorably discharge after his term of service at the rank of corporal.
He returned back to Wyoming Valley and worked for Frank Obitz Inc. as a drywall contractor for 40 years until his retirement, but no marine ever retires.
Throughout his life, Joe was the life of the party and he enjoyed to have fun, whether it was at Lani VFW, Hudson Serviceman's Club, the Marine Corps League, or at home with the love of his life, Sarah Derhammer. He enjoyed spending time fishing, watching his favorite sports, Cowboys, Notre Dame, Yankees and NASCAR, watching westerns and enjoying the company of his friends at the Lani club. This world is not going to be as happy with Joe not here, but we know heaven is going to have one hell of a party with him there.
God speed Joe, SEMPER FI!
Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents; sisters, Patricia "Patsy" Roman; Margaret "Marge" Melodick; Gloria Obitz; and Rose Marie Gutierrez.
Surviving are his life companion, Sarah Derhammer, Kingston Twp.; sister, Karen Yakabowski, Parsons; brother, Walter and his wife, Theresa, Parsons; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
