|
|
Joseph John Dudkiewicz, 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Joseph was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, to Anthony and Josephine Dudkiewicz. Joseph proudly worked in the local coal mine industry for 33 years. Upon leaving the coal mines, Joseph retired from InterMetropolitan Wire "Metro" after 15 years.
Joseph lived a simple life and always put his family first. He never missed a word telling his lifetime stories. The little things in life meant the world to him.
Joseph loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved watching his 76ers, Duke Blue Devils, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Athletics and professional wrestling, WWF and WWE.
On Sept. 15, 1958, Joseph married Gertrude Ann Krawinski from Plymouth, going on to have two wonderful children, Mark and Mary Jo.
Joseph was a devoted Catholic and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Josephine; his wife, Gertrude Anne; his brothers, Raymond, Henry, Anthony "Bud" and Bernard; his sisters, Florence, Frances, Regina and Cecilia; and son-in-law, Michael John Fulton.
Joseph is survived by his son, Mark and his wife, Diane; his daughter, Mary Jo and her fiancé, William Watkins Jr.; his grandchildren, Daniel Dudkiewicz, Joseph Dudkiewicz and Morgan Fulton; his great-granddaughter, Chloe Ana Dudkiewicz; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our thanks to the staff of The Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care and to Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia who treated Joseph like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joseph's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Williams St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Due to the global state of emergency, the graveside service will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth.
Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
WE LOVE YOU POP!
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 4, 2020