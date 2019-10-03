|
Joseph John Milewski, 73, of Duryea, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born and raised in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Romanczak Milewski.
He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and served two tours in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a life member of Hanover Twp. AMVETS Post 59, American Legion Post 672, Dallas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Pittston Senior Center.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 514.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards and listening and dancing to Polka music. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and five grandchildren who he dearly loved.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were sister, Rose Marie Bonomo and husband, Ralph; brother-in-law, Michael Birosak; nephew, John Rodak; sister-in-law, Lois Macey and husband, Andrew; nephew; Brian Volinski; great-niece, Bridget Gori.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, the former Ruth Phillips; son, Raymond Milewski, Duryea; daughters, Lori Kareha and husband, Dr. Louis Kareha, Clarks Summit; Lynn Kisselbach and husband, Brett Kisselbach, Point of Rock, Md.; grandchildren, Brady, Gavin and Lucas Kareha; Logan and Paige Kisselbach; sisters, Regina Rodak and husband, John, Southampton; Mary Louise Birosak, Enola; brothers, Francis Milewski and wife, Judith, Warminster; Thomas Milewski and wife, Lynette, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Diane Volinski and husband, Walter, Swoyersville; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to caring staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center and to the doctors and nursing staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., and Hospice, for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Breese, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Military services will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard in the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to or the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, Pa., 18503.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 3, 2019