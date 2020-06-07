|
Joseph John Pahler, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Wesley Village Campus where he had been a resident for the past year.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 5, 1944, the son of the late John and Margaret Dunbar Pahler.
He attended E.L. Meyers High School.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a truck driver for Modern Gas, and most recently by Solomon Container Service.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, James and John Pahler; sisters, Shirley Baldrica, Rita Kellar and Helen Johnson.
He is survived by his sons, David Pahler and his Andrea, Nanticoke; Joseph Pahler Jr. and his wife, Gina, Plains Twp.; and Jeffrey Pahler, Wilkes-Barre.
He was married to the former Alice Cary Pahler, Wilkes Barre.
He is also survived by grandchildren David, Joey, Jamie, Jayden and Emma Pahler and Briana Goetze; step-granddaughter, Alicia Faatz; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; sister, Marion Mushalla, New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pop loved hunting, camping, flea markets, tinkering with cars but most of all dancing. The family would like to thank the staff and therapy department at Wesley Village, Dr. Tricarico, and AnnMarie Banellis, who all took exceptional care of Pop. Funeral arrangements are in care of Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020