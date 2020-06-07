Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John Pahler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph John Pahler Obituary
Joseph John Pahler, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Wesley Village Campus where he had been a resident for the past year.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 5, 1944, the son of the late John and Margaret Dunbar Pahler.

He attended E.L. Meyers High School.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a truck driver for Modern Gas, and most recently by Solomon Container Service.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, James and John Pahler; sisters, Shirley Baldrica, Rita Kellar and Helen Johnson.

He is survived by his sons, David Pahler and his Andrea, Nanticoke; Joseph Pahler Jr. and his wife, Gina, Plains Twp.; and Jeffrey Pahler, Wilkes-Barre.

He was married to the former Alice Cary Pahler, Wilkes Barre.

He is also survived by grandchildren David, Joey, Jamie, Jayden and Emma Pahler and Briana Goetze; step-granddaughter, Alicia Faatz; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; sister, Marion Mushalla, New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pop loved hunting, camping, flea markets, tinkering with cars but most of all dancing. The family would like to thank the staff and therapy department at Wesley Village, Dr. Tricarico, and AnnMarie Banellis, who all took exceptional care of Pop. Funeral arrangements are in care of Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -