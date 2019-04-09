Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Klu" Kluchinski Jr.. View Sign

Joseph "Klu" Kluchinski Jr. 87, of Kingston and formerly of Plymouth, passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.



Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Burkowski Kluchinski.



He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1949.



Joseph served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.



Joseph began his 47-year career as a baseball and softball official in 1954. He was an umpire for Little League, Teener League, PIAA baseball and softball, collegiate baseball and softball, American Legion baseball and ASA softball.



In addition, Joe served as president of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of both ASA and PIAA (softball and baseball umpires). In 1959, Joe began his career as a PIAA and collegiate basketball official.



For 26 years, he enjoyed officiating throughout the local area and had the opportunity to work playoff games throughout the state. Joe served on the executive board of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of basketball officials. He was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame of NEPA in 2003.



He was an avid Penn State and Yankees fan.



He was employed as a correctional officer for 33 years by the State Correctional Institution, Dallas.



Joseph was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, where he served in the Usher's Club.



He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, on Jan. 20, 2013.



Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Irene Homzur; his sister, Carol Krulick, Hanover Twp.; sister-in-laws, Mary Nareski and Mary Homzur; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Willow Street, Plymouth.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.





Joseph "Klu" Kluchinski Jr. 87, of Kingston and formerly of Plymouth, passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Burkowski Kluchinski.He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1949.Joseph served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.Joseph began his 47-year career as a baseball and softball official in 1954. He was an umpire for Little League, Teener League, PIAA baseball and softball, collegiate baseball and softball, American Legion baseball and ASA softball.In addition, Joe served as president of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of both ASA and PIAA (softball and baseball umpires). In 1959, Joe began his career as a PIAA and collegiate basketball official.For 26 years, he enjoyed officiating throughout the local area and had the opportunity to work playoff games throughout the state. Joe served on the executive board of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of basketball officials. He was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame of NEPA in 2003.He was an avid Penn State and Yankees fan.He was employed as a correctional officer for 33 years by the State Correctional Institution, Dallas.Joseph was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, where he served in the Usher's Club.He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, on Jan. 20, 2013.Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Irene Homzur; his sister, Carol Krulick, Hanover Twp.; sister-in-laws, Mary Nareski and Mary Homzur; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Willow Street, Plymouth.Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral Home Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc

87 Washington Ave

Plymouth , PA 18651

(570) 779-1901 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close