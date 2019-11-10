|
Surrounded by his family, Joseph Komnath, 75, passed into eternal life Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, while in the care of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born June 12, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Joseph was the sixth of 13 children to the late George and Helen Esack Komnath Sr.
Educated in township schools, he was a member of the 1962 graduating class of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. He then enlisted with the U.S. Navy, proudly serving our country during the Vietnam Conflict, second in his class, as a medical corpsman. Joe was posted on the U.S.S. Repose hospital ship and later the U.S.S. Intrepid aircraft carrier during the Bay of Pigs with the Cuban Missile Crisis. Joe was very proud of his military service and was an active member of American Legion Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Following his return home, Joe furthered his education by attaining a bachelor's degree in history and government from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, under the G.I. Bill in 1971.
Joe worked at the former Valley Crest Nursing Home in Plains Twp. as a patient advocate before joining the quality assurance department at the Tobyhanna Army Depot in 1977. In that position, he traveled to Europe in the 1980s, where he spent six months in Germany while de-militarization was taking hold and the Berlin Wall was coming down.
Prior to his passing, Joe was a resident of the Veterans Administration Community Living Center, Wilkes-Barre. Words cannot express the gratitude we, his family have for the VA Community Living Center nurses, doctors and staff that provided his care and comfort during his time there. While living in the community living center, Joe loved going on all the outings, the trips, barbecues, parties, bingo, fishing derbies and events that were so important to his quality of life and enjoyment. He was the "social mayor" of the third floor and visited other vets on a regular basis. Sunday coffee and donuts was also a big favorite, (along with the ice cream truck). For this reason, we ask that any and all donations be made to the Community Living Center Recreation Fund in his name.
Additional thanks to the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley PSU, ICU, surgical suite and hospice. Their compassion and interest in his care and comfort are greatly appreciated.
Joe enjoyed fishing "up the river," watching his grandchildren play sports, reading, football, baseball, sports betting and lunch with his "bros," Leonard, Eddie and Leo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George, Theodore (Tex), Mike and Bobby.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, the former Arlene McNulty Komnath, at home; stepsons, (although they were his sons), Bernard Domzalski, Wilkes-Barre; and Bradley, his wife Susan Gorecki Domzalski and their sons, Brady and Nick, all of Forest Hill, Md.; brothers, John (wife Annalore), North Carolina; Edward (wife Bridget), Macungie; William (wife Lois), Macungie; Richard (husband Bill) Fort Lauderdale, FL; sisters, Leona Keuhner, Hammonton, N.J.; JoAnne Uibelhoer (his twin), Union, N.J.; Ellen Petyo (husband Bob), Wilkes-Barre; Mary Feher, Wilkes-Barre and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Komnath will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. The Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Following Mass, military honors will be accorded Joe by members of the U.S. Navy.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join Mrs. Komnath and her family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service conducted at 6:30 p.m. Monday with the Rev. Michael Kerestes, pastor of Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, North Wilkes-Barre, officiating.
Joe's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in his memory kindly give consideration to the Community Living Center Recreation Fund at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019