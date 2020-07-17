Home

Joseph Kuzyk, 96, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose Fryck Kuzyk.

Joe served his country as a corporal in the United States Air Force. He was then employed by Cornell Iron Works, New York, later relocating with the company to Mountain Top in 1965, where he held several positions, retiring in 1984 as CPO. Some of his favorite hobbies included his gardening and flowers. He was also known as a fixer of just about anything.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Gillis, in 1988; sisters, Olga Brozza; Anna Gauck; and Dorothy Hagen. His companion of 29 years, Mary Shimko, Connecticut, passed away in 2019.

He is survived by daughter, Jolaine Dymond and her husband, Tim, Dallas; son, Joel Kuzyk and his wife, Vera (Dee), Mountain Top; grandchildren, Tim Jr.; Chris and Michael Dymond; Adrianne Sorensen; and Kristina Konschnik; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his Connecticut family, with whom he enjoyed many happy times.

Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Condolences may be sent to Disquefuneralhome.com.


