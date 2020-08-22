|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph L. Bell of Exeter
announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Thursday morning at the age
of 59.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Bell Jr.,
Swoyersville; and TJ Bell, Pittston; siblings, Clarence E. Bell III and Alice
Kintz; granddaughter, Brandy Bell; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Clarence Bell Jr. and Jessie Dovan Bell; and
his sisters, Linda Bell Dymond and Sandra Bell Stoss.
Joe was an employee of Ashley Machine & Tool Co. of West Wyoming for 34
years. His family will remember him as a kind, easy-going and light-hearted
man who had a strong love for the outdoors and fishing, and always made you
smile. He will be deeply missed by all of those that had the pleasure of
knowing him.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Metcalfe
Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For more information or to send condolences please visit us at
www.MetcalfeShaver.com.