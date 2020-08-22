Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Joseph L. Bell

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph L. Bell of Exeter

announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Thursday morning at the age

of 59.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Bell Jr.,

Swoyersville; and TJ Bell, Pittston; siblings, Clarence E. Bell III and Alice

Kintz; granddaughter, Brandy Bell; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Clarence Bell Jr. and Jessie Dovan Bell; and

his sisters, Linda Bell Dymond and Sandra Bell Stoss.

Joe was an employee of Ashley Machine & Tool Co. of West Wyoming for 34

years. His family will remember him as a kind, easy-going and light-hearted

man who had a strong love for the outdoors and fishing, and always made you

smile. He will be deeply missed by all of those that had the pleasure of

knowing him.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Metcalfe

Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at

www.MetcalfeShaver.com.


