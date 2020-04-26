|
Joseph L. Petro, 55, of Mountain Top, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital due to complications following a short illness.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 28, 1964, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Petro; grew up in Lee Park and graduated from Hanover Area High School, Class of 1982.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe made many friends over the years and was always the life of the party.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Michael and Helen Petro; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Catherine Maheady.
He is survived and will be sadly missed by wife, Laura Petro; son, Joseph J. Petro; parents, Joseph and Mary Maheady Petro, Hanover Twp.; sister, Beth Prozeralik of Hanover Twp.; one niece and a nephew.
Due to the current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020