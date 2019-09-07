|
Joseph L. Pockevich, 62, of Field Street, Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Residential Home and Hospice Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
He as born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 22, 1957, the son of the late Joseph A. and Barbara Kroop Pockevich.
He was a member of St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke.
He attended Hanover Area schools and continued his education at Wilkes-Barre Vocational-Technical School majoring in auto body repairs. Joseph worked in construction for Labor Union Local 130 and MPS, Berwick.
He was a big fan of the outdoors and loved to fish and hunt. He was known as the family mechanic. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
Presently surviving are his loving wife, the former Linda Czapla; daughters, Lauren Pockevich, Nanticoke; and Lindsay Pockevich Ross, Nanticoke; brothers, Tom, Harveys Lake; Mike, Luzerne; and Ron, Hunlock Creek; sisters, Kim Pockevich, Sweet Valley; and Sandy Brojakowski, Hershey; grandchildren, Grayson, Tallulah, Revena and Alonna; and his pet, Bryer.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with committal services at 10 a.m. Monday, celebrated by the Rev. James Nash, pastor of St. Faustina Church. Interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019