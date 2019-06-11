Joseph L. Yakabovicz, 81, formerly of Swoyersville and the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence in Tarpon Springs, Fla., following a recent and valiant battle with cancer.



Born March 18, 1939 in Swoyersville, he was a son to the late Walter and Helen Chergoski Yakabovicz and attended the Swoyersville schools.



Following his formal education, Mr. Yakabovicz proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1955 until 1960. His tours of duty included stations in Beirut, Okinawa, Japan, Korea and Hawaii. He earned the rank of corporal at the time of his honorable discharge from military duties on Nov. 18, 1960.



He began his career as a tool and dye operator with the former Kinney Manufacturing Company. Later in life, and having earned his commercial drivers license for flammable materials, he worked for the Atlantic Richfield Company, later the Sun Oil Company of Edwardsville as a transportation specialist.



He formerly held membership in the American Legion and while residing in Florida, worshipped at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Tarpon Springs.



In his spare time, living in Wyoming Valley, Mr. Yakabovicz enjoyed his many fishing trips, especially to the family's cabin in Laceyville and to Lake Oneida, Canada, with his late grandson, Eric. He also previously served as president of the Northeast Junior Crusaders Football League.



He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Andrea Evans Yakabovicz, in 2015; brother-in-law, Mr. Robert Capeace; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sharon Yakabovicz; and sadly most recently, by his grandson, Mr. Eric Joseph Yakabovicz, on Oct. 24, 2018.



Left to cherish his memory are his sons and their families, Joseph Yakabovicz Jr., Egg Harbor, N.J.; Leonard Yakabovicz and his companion, Tammy Chapin, Benton; Eugene "Whitey" Yakabovicz and his wife, Angela, North Wilkes-Barre; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Walter "Butch" Yakabovicz, Swoyersville; sister, Theresa Sabol and her husband, Nick, Hanover Twp.; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Ushing, Plains Twp.; his companion in Florida, Jean Sibilia; many nieces, nephews, neighbors and dear friends.



Memorial funeral services for Mr. Yakabovicz will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. , Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Michael J. Kloton, pastor of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Freeland, and St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish, White Haven, is serving as celebrant and homilist.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, 4115 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



Relatives and friends are invited to share with Mr. Yakabovicz's family time of visitation and remembrances from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., and at 9 a.m. until time of Mass directly in the church Friday.



To share words of condolence, a shared memory or for directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.