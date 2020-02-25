|
|
Joseph Michael Mack of Philadelphia, formerly of Pittston, entered into eternal life with his sister, Cathy, at his side, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Penn Hospice, Philadelphia.
Born Oct. 5, on St. Faustina's Feast Day, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Grace Theresa Guiliano Mack.
Joseph attended St. Rocco's grade school and Pittston Area High School.
Joe followed in his father's footsteps mastering the art of pizza baking. At the age of 18, he began to work for relatives in Wildwood, N.J. Eventually, Joseph went into business for himself with the help of his parents and opened Giuseppe's Pizza Place and Giuseppe's Spaghetti House. Later, he then moved his craft to Sea Isle City, N.J., where he opened as Peppino's Pizza on the boardwalk. Most notably, he was known for the art of flipping the dough which brought crowds to his store on the boardwalk. His last endeavor was Mack's Boardwalk Pizza, Philadelphia.
Joseph was a devout Catholic and frequently attended mass at St. John Neumann and St. Rita's National Shrines, Philadelphia.
Joe is survived by sister, Cathy Mack (Divine Mercy Cenacle Leader), Pittston; aunt, Rose Martorana, Pittston; and numerous maternal and paternal cousins.
Cathy would like to thank the staff at Penn Hospice and The University of Pennsylvania, especially Dr. Justine Cohen (Oncologist) for their kindness, care and compassion.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow calling hours at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jack Lambert.
Interment services will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming, where Joseph will be laid to rest with his parents.
For information or to express your condolences to Joe's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 25, 2020