Joseph M. Nealon Jr., 58, of the Hanover Green section of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 20, 1962, he was the son of the late Joseph M. Sr. and Judith Wilkie Nealon.
Joe was employed by Hanover Twp. Medic 9, Newport Twp. Ambulance, Charnetski Transportation and the Newport Twp. Fire Department.
He was a lifelong member of both the Ashley Fire Department and the Breslau Hose Company 5. He was a member of the Glen Lyon/Alden Volunteer Hose Co., the Hanover Twp. Fire District, Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association, Six County Fireman's Association, Amvets Post 59, Hanover Twp. and the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church Men's Club., Hanover Twp.
Joe loved to volunteer his time. He always enjoyed playing "Santa Claus" for various organizations he was involved in. He loved to golf and he enjoyed fishing. He was an avid Penn State football and Oakland/LA/Las Vegas Raider's football fan. But most of all, Joe loved to spend his time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his companion of over 20 years, Karen Tarnalicki; stepdaughter, Nicole Hanlon (Mark); sisters, Michelle Nealon (Brian); Joyce Skupski (Jay); Justine Shields (Rick); brothers, Jeffrey Nealon (Donna); James Nealon (Debbie); numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private family viewing will be held Wednesday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Committal service along with a ceremony by the Fire Department will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The funeral procession will follow North Main Street then pass the Ashley Fire Dept. to Cemetery Street toward Ashley Street and finally onto St. Mary's Road for any family or friends who would wish to line the route around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial donations can be made in Joe's memory to both the Hanover Twp. Fire Department or to the Newport Twp. Fire Department.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020