Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
813 Wyoming Avenue
Kingston, PA
Committal
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Allentown, PA
Joseph M. Sivak Obituary
Joseph M. Sivak, 93, a resident of the Daniel Flood Towers Building, Kingston, died Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at John Heinz Rehabilitation Center, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Trenton, N.J., and had lived in Kingston since 2012.

Previously he had resided in Allentown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by HCSC Laundry Service, Allentown. He had many part-time jobs after retirement.

He was member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. He was a former member of the Catasauqua Lions. He enjoyed bowling and everyone loved him.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Marlene, in 2014; and brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his sons, Brian and his wife, Becky, Kingston; Scott, Emmaus; grandchildren, Kimberly, Lauren, Adam and Brianna Sivak.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Paul Metzloff, pastor, officiating. The committal will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the family a condolence, visit our website at Hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2020
