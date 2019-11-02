|
Joseph M. Stash, 83, of Swoyersville, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadine Steele, earlier this fall.
Joe is survived by his brother, George Stash; sister-in-law, Barbara; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joseph graduated from St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre. After high school, he studied at King's College and went on to graduate from Penn State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He was employed by Lockheed Martin and Link Flight Simulation. The highlight of his working career was his involvement in the Apollo Moon missions.
In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and could be regularly found on golf courses near Vestal, N.Y., where he lived the majority of his life.
As a member of the Penn State Alumni Association, he was a supporter of all things Penn State, especially his beloved football team, the Nittany Lions.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter E. Jenkins officiating. Family and friends who are attending the Mass are asked to go directly to church.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Joe's memory to Penn State Alumni Association.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019