Joseph Mainolfi, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at The Garden at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.



He was born in Williamsport, a son of the late Dominic and Freda Fino Mainolfi. Joseph was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School.



He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.



Joseph was formerly employed in the local garment industry, having worked at Samford Manufacturing. He was later employed by The Times Leader.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Romaine Hoffman Mainolfi, in 1997; and by a sister, Mary Dargiewicz, in 1979.



Joseph is survived by his daughter, Dolores Drozdowski, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Alison Byra and Michael Drozdowski; one great-grandson; and two great-granddaughters, sisters, Furtunata Galella, Wilkes-Barre; Roseann Mainolfi, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Dominic Mainolfi Jr., Wilkes-Barre; numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019