Joseph "Guido" Marsola, 59, of West Pittston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, May 27, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Pittston on Oct. 14, 1959, he was the son of the late Guido and Jane (Manturni) Marsola.



Joe grew up in West Pittston and was proud to spend most of his adult life there. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1978 and was a member of the former Goodwill Hose Company of West Pittston. Joe was employed in the inspection unit of Techneglas and later became a department manager for Redner's Markets Inc. until his retirement in 2015.



He was an avid NFL and Dallas Cowboy fan and had an intense passion for his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions football.



Surviving are his daughter, Quinn Marsola and his son, Thomas Marsola, both of Dallas; brother, Kenneth Marsola Sr. and his wife Jane, Dallas; sister, Barbara D'Angelo and her husband Rocky, Exeter; nephews, Kenneth Marsola Jr. and his wife, Angela, Edwardsville, and Michael D'Angelo, Exeter; nieces Kristine Klem and husband, Preston, Dupont and Melissa Correa and fiancé, Adam Burleigh, Swoyersville; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and former wife, Kim Walsh, Dallas.



Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Friends may call from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.