Joseph Marykwas, 86, of Exeter and formerly of Laflin, passed away Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., with his family by his side.



Born in the Shantytown section of Jenkins Twp., he was the son of the late George and Julia Yachiow Marykwas.



Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and along with his late wife, Helen, was owner and operator of H&M Dress of Laflin and Helen's Sports of Georgetown.



He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin; The Plains American Legion; Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558; The Polish American Veterans, Hudson; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lani Post 6325, Irishtown.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, the former Helen Steininger; brothers, Michael, John and Stephen Marykwas; and sisters, Anna Wojcik, Mary Malenky, Helen Sakalauskas and Julia Capozza.



Surviving are his son, Joseph Marykwas and his wife, Susan, Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Justin and Jared Marykwas, and Taylor and Matthew Craigie; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Medical Center, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711, in Joe's memory.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019