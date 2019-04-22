Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bednarski-Thomas Funeral Home 27 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-823-2962 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bednarski-Thomas Funeral Home 27 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bednarski-Thomas Funeral Home 27 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pittston, on July 29, 1944, Jake was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Mashunas.



A U.S. Army veteran, Jake honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in West Pittston for over 10 years.



He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Lithuanian Club, Inkerman.



Jake was most recently employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot. In earlier years, he was an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., where he had the privilege of escorting the president of the United States.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie.



Surviving are his wife, Lisbeth Wren Mashunas; sons, Christopher Askew, West Wyoming; and Brian Askew, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Molly Askew and Olivia Askew; great-granddaughter, Jadealynn Leitzel; and sisters, Mary Ann and Helene.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bednarski Funeral Home, with the Rev. Peter Sellani, pastor of the Italian Christian Church, Pittston, officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Veterans Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.



Interment will be held in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.





