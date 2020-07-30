Home

Joseph Matthew LaMas


1982 - 2020
Joseph Matthew LaMas Obituary

Joseph Matthew LaMas, 38, of Hawley, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the presence of his family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 21, 1982, in Kingston, he was the son of Michele LaMas and Matthew Paul Frushon, and the grandson of the late Joseph and Shirley LaMas, and the late Raymond and Lucille Frushon.

As a boy he loved playing football and baseball and whenever time permitted, he would be found fishing at local streams and lakes.

Joey attended schools in Hanover and Wilkes-Barre and continued his education studying culinary arts, becoming an accomplished chef.

Joey worked at multiple venues across Pennsylvania through the years. When he wasn't creating a delicious meal, he wrote beautiful poetry and lyrics or visited his many friends and family.

His parents; children, Avagail Thompson, Maddox, Alex, Leland and Evan LaMas; siblings, Angela, Michael, Thomas and Daniel; step-siblings; aunts, uncles, loving cousins and friends will much miss him.

Joey's family celebrated his life privately. The Rev. Jack Lambert celebrated a funeral Mass in the Church of Ss. Peter and Paul.

Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Joey's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.


