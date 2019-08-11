Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
3460 Centreville Road
Chantilly, VA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Begley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Begley


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Begley Obituary
Joseph Michael Begley of Fairfax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.  

Joe was born in Pittston, son of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Welsch) Begley. He was a resident of Chantilly and Vienna, Va., since 1970.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace (Cuellar) Begley; and sons, Joseph Walter; and his daughter, Delaney Catherine, Mountain Top; Michael Christopher and wife, Anne (Jenson), and their children, Joseph Michael, Daniel John and Claire Anne, Divide, Colo.; Brian John of Reston, Va.; a brother, John F. Begley and wife, Elaine (Davis) Pittston; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wilson) Begley, Christiana; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews survive him. 

He was preceded in death by sister, Rosemarie Clarke, her husband, William F. Clarke, and nephew, William Clarke all of Phoenixville; brother, Walter J. Begley Jr. and his first wife, Inge, Christiana; and their daughter, Cathy and son-in-law, David Lee Czetli, and his sister, Ann C. Rehm and her husband, Michael J. Rehm, Pittston.

Joe retired from the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of Communications in November 1990. After, he worked as a communications contractor at the National Geospatial-Intellegence Agency in Reston, Va., for 11 years. 

The family will receive friends at the Adams Green Funeral Home Herndon, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, Va. Joe will be buried in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. The ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Joe is a member St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va.

He enjoyed his family, computers, woodworking, travel and researching family genealogy.

He is a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army and the 109th Infantry 28th Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Memorial donations may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD 21916, or St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, VA 20151.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Green Funeral Home
Download Now