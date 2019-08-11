|
|
Joseph Michael Begley of Fairfax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Joe was born in Pittston, son of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Welsch) Begley. He was a resident of Chantilly and Vienna, Va., since 1970.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace (Cuellar) Begley; and sons, Joseph Walter; and his daughter, Delaney Catherine, Mountain Top; Michael Christopher and wife, Anne (Jenson), and their children, Joseph Michael, Daniel John and Claire Anne, Divide, Colo.; Brian John of Reston, Va.; a brother, John F. Begley and wife, Elaine (Davis) Pittston; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wilson) Begley, Christiana; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews survive him.
He was preceded in death by sister, Rosemarie Clarke, her husband, William F. Clarke, and nephew, William Clarke all of Phoenixville; brother, Walter J. Begley Jr. and his first wife, Inge, Christiana; and their daughter, Cathy and son-in-law, David Lee Czetli, and his sister, Ann C. Rehm and her husband, Michael J. Rehm, Pittston.
Joe retired from the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of Communications in November 1990. After, he worked as a communications contractor at the National Geospatial-Intellegence Agency in Reston, Va., for 11 years.
The family will receive friends at the Adams Green Funeral Home Herndon, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, Va. Joe will be buried in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. The ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Joe is a member St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va.
He enjoyed his family, computers, woodworking, travel and researching family genealogy.
He is a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army and the 109th Infantry 28th Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Memorial donations may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD 21916, or St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, VA 20151.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019