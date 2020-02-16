|
|
Joseph Mickiewicz, 58, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Nanticoke, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Joe's survivors include his two daughters, Dr. Jerica Gee; and Valerie Mickiewicz.
You may remember Joe from Nanticoke High School Class of 1979.
Join Joe's family for his open house gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. with a time of remembrance to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Buhrig's Gathering Place, 717-766-3421.
Read Joe's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, and sign Joe's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020