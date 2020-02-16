Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-3421
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mickiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mickiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mickiewicz Obituary
Joseph Mickiewicz, 58, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Nanticoke, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Joe's survivors include his two daughters, Dr. Jerica Gee; and Valerie Mickiewicz.

You may remember Joe from Nanticoke High School Class of 1979.

Join Joe's family for his open house gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. with a time of remembrance to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Buhrig's Gathering Place, 717-766-3421.

Read Joe's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, and sign Joe's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -