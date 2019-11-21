|
Joseph Nixon, 67, formerly of Larksville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Twp.
Born April 7, 1952, in Trevose, he was a son of the late Joseph and Bertha Jopling.
Joe was a 1970 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School. He proudly served three years in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Joe loved all types of music and singing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed playing chess and going to Atlantic City, N.J.
He was preceded in death by stepfather, John H. Jopling.
Joseph is survived by his long-time companion, Anita Wylie; sisters, Debbie Briggs and her husband Tim, Cameron, Texas; and Jacqueline Boltz; his ManorCare family, with whom he had resided for the last six years; and brothers, George and wife, Carol; and Edward Nixon and wife, Sharisse.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019