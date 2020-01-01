Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Skoranski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph O. Skoranski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph O. Skoranski Obituary
Joseph O. Skoranski, "Gimpy," 75, of Moosic, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center.

His wife is the former Judith Lewis. They were happily married for 56 years, having celebrated their anniversary on June 1.

Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Bartlow Skoranski. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and had worked at Cascade Tissue Co. for 40 years before his retirement.

Joe was an avid sports fan, loved to bowl, golf, hunt and fish with his brothers and family members. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He would do anything for them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank.

Also surviving are two sons, Joseph and wife, Rachel, Taylor; and Larry and wife, Shannon, Scranton; two daughters, Tina, Old Forge; and Brenda Zimmerman, Moosic; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward, Old Forge; and a sister, Marybeth Jones, Tunkhannock.

The funeral will be from 7 p.m. Friday at Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with a service by the Rev. Guy Giodano, pastor of Slocum Chapel, Exeter.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -