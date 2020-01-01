|
|
Joseph O. Skoranski, "Gimpy," 75, of Moosic, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center.
His wife is the former Judith Lewis. They were happily married for 56 years, having celebrated their anniversary on June 1.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Bartlow Skoranski. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and had worked at Cascade Tissue Co. for 40 years before his retirement.
Joe was an avid sports fan, loved to bowl, golf, hunt and fish with his brothers and family members. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He would do anything for them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph and wife, Rachel, Taylor; and Larry and wife, Shannon, Scranton; two daughters, Tina, Old Forge; and Brenda Zimmerman, Moosic; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward, Old Forge; and a sister, Marybeth Jones, Tunkhannock.
The funeral will be from 7 p.m. Friday at Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with a service by the Rev. Guy Giodano, pastor of Slocum Chapel, Exeter.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 1, 2020