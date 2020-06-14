Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Onderko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Onderko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Onderko Obituary
Joseph Onderko, 83, formerly of Plymouth, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Center, formerly Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, with his daughter Carol Ann by his side.

Born Dec. 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Onderko.

He was a 1956 graduate of Plymouth High School. Joseph received a bachelor's degree from King's College.

On June 16, 2020, Joe and his wife, Ann Marie Rudeski Onderko, would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Joe worked with his parents in the family business, MJ Onderko Sporting Goods, for many years. He worked for Traveler's Insurance Company for more than 30 years.

He was a devoted father and husband. Nothing gave him more joy than to spend time with his family. Joe loved cooking a weekly Sunday breakfast for his family.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending weekends with his sons.

Throughout Joe's life, he was a faithful member of the Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Trotsky; as well as his mother-in-law, Anna Rudeski; and father-in-law, John.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his son, Joseph and wife, Denise; daughter, Carol Ann Onderko; son, Michael and wife, Christine; two granddaughters, Autumn Onderko and Isabella Onderko.

A private funeral was held Saturday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, followed by a Divine Liturgy in Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth. Interment was in the parish cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth, or the .

To submit condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -