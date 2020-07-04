Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Bohan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Bohan Obituary

Joseph P. Bohan, 79, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Pittston on July 1, 2020, the son of the late Joseph Cormac Bohan and Florence (Miller) Bohan.

He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1959. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Penn State University and received his master's degree from the University of Michigan.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Anne Russell Bohan, who died May 18, 2014.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Deborah A. Bohan; and Cynthia M. McGlynn (Martin McGlynn); his two grandsons, Christopher M. McGlynn; and Nicholas P. McGlynn; sister, Barbara McGowan; brother, Dennis Bohan; and several nieces and nephews.

Rather than a traditional service, Joseph wanted his friends and family to celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing. In order to honor his wishes, the family will host a celebration of his life at their home.

Donations should go to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 in memory of Joseph Bohan.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -