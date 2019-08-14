Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Joseph P. Covert Obituary
Joseph P. Covert, 54, of Shavertown, formerly of Swoyersville, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, due to complications of diabetes.

He attended West Side CTC and Wyoming Valley West High School. He worked in several industries but was best known as a master mason.

Joe was the type of person who would light up a room due to his larger than life personality. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He touched many lives.

Joe loved riding bikes with his son, vacationing with his family and holding his grand daughter. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Bob; son, Joey; and brothers, Donny and Tommy.

Surviving are his wife, Filomena (Costantino); son, Eric and his wife, Chrissy; son, Joshua; brother, Bob and his wife, Charlene; sister, Linda Meddings and husband, Jack; sister-in-law, Mary Rose; uncle, Michael Moses; granddaughter, Ava Ann; and many nieces, nephews and friends who he loved and who loved him.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the .

For information, or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 14, 2019
