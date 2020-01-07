|
Joseph P. Sharkness, 77, Dallas, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Easton Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William and Genevieve Agurkis Sharkness and was a graduate of Kingston High School as well as King's College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and The University of Scranton with a master's in accounting. Joseph was an accountant with Keystone Foods, Easton.
Joseph served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a former member of Daddow Isaacs American Legion 672, Dallas. He was an avid hunter and recently bagged his deer for the season.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Diane Golombeski, at home; daughters, Nancy Hufford and her husband, Ben, Dallas; Lisa Reider and her husband, Dave, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Matthew Hufford, D.J. and Katie Reider; brothers, Edward, William, James and John Sharkness; sister, Catherine Sharkness.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020