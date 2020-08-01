Home

Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-0564
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Pittston Cemetery
Joseph Patrick Menziff Obituary

Joseph Patrick Menziff, 48, of Kingston, passed away at home on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McDonald Menziff.

Born in Dallas, on July 10, 1972, he was the son of the late Charles and Jean Cawley Menziff. He worked for Colwell Termite and Pest Control.

Also surviving are a brother, Charles, Kingston; a daughter, Kaitlyn Rizner, Florida; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Interment will be at 10 a.m. in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday.


