|
|
Joseph Paul Chackan, 82, of Larksville, was called home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Joseph was the son of the late Stella Piechoski and George Chackan. He had one sibling, the late Andrew Chackan.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Chackan formerly Elizabeth Gimble.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Brian Chackan.
He is survived by daughter, Suzanne Warren and husband, Scott, Jenkins Twp.; son, Paul Joseph Chackan and wife, Jacqueline, Shavertown; and daughter, Rebecca Allen and husband, Richard of Dallas. Joseph also has eight grandchildren, Brielle Warren, Joseph Warren, Brandon Chackan, Troy Chackan, Christoper Allen, Angelena Allen, Gabriel Allen and Hunter Chackan.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army 4th Armour Tank Division in Ulm, Germany and was selected for the Honor Guard in Batos Germany. He was proud to serve in the US military. Joe loved the outdoors, spending any time he could, hunting and fishing. He treasured his days at his son's farm.
Joseph was employed by Greyhound Bus lines, had his own landscaping business for a period of time, was a grounds keeper for the Maslow family and a county transportation driver for LCTA bus line. He also "made a house a home" for each of his four children with his many construction skills. If it was broke, Joe could fix it.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with the Rev. Bob Sickler officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville, www.StrishFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heat staff for their care and compassion, the homebound program at the VA Hospital, and Dr. John Brady for his home visit and care and concern and all that have assisted in Joe's care during his illness.
"A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal." - Steve Maraboli
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 1, 2019