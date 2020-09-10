Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Salvation Army
S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Petrauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Petrauskas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Petrauskas Obituary

Joseph Petrauskas, 87, of Kingston, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Joseph and Constance Guslusky Petrauskas. He served in the U.S. Navy, worked for many years for Certainteed and was a member of the Independent Fire Company, Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; daughter, Diane Rambus; and brother, John.

Mr. Petrauskas is survived by his two daughters, Janet Femea and Joanne Bullock; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army, S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -