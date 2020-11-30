Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Joseph Potorski

Joseph Potorski Obituary

Joseph Potorski, 77, formerly of Avoca, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Avoca on Oct. 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Mazur Potorski.

He attended Avoca schools and had worked at Brooks Pants Factory, Old Forge; Topps Manufacturing and Kappa Graphics.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Theodore and John Potorski; and sisters Roseann Stella, Julia Sassi and Joan Wallace.

Surviving are brothers, Frank and Robert Potoski; and sisters, Mary Ann Reggie and Jean Zingeretti; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Apostles Parish, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka presiding. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


