Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Joseph "Cookie" Prothero


1937 - 2020
Joseph "Cookie" Prothero Obituary
Joseph "Cookie" Prothero, 82, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born July 16, 1937, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Mary Bogdon Prothero and the late Richard Prothero.

He worked the majority of his life at Faith Shoe and Penn Footwear Manufacturing before retiring from Borton-Lawson Engineering as a courier.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Evan; Lorraine Stull; brother, Richard Prothero; and great-granddaughter, Kerri Lore.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Jean Cragle Prothero; daughters, Carolyn Lore with her husband, Barry; and Sharon Whitebread.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Barry Kenneth Lore II and Julia; Cheryl Karpinski and her husband, Craig; Kenny Czapracki II; and Taylor Prothero; along with great-grandchildren, Calista Walk; Barry Lore III; Brayden Karpinski; Marley Lore; and his brother, John Prothero and his wife, Carol.

A celebration of life service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tilbury Fire Hall, West Nanticoke. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are by Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 West Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 19, 2020
