Joseph R. Agustini, 79, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born and raised in Nanticoke, Joseph "Giuseppi" was the son of the late Giuseppi and Clelia Boccollini Agustini.

Joseph was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. He enjoyed traveling while working as a truck driver and as a bus driver for Martz Trailways. He retired from work with PennDOT. Joseph was also the owner of Giuseppi's Bar and Restaurant, Plymouth, which was known for its fabulous homemade Italian specialties.

He was a member of St. Faustinia Church, Nanticoke, Irem Temple, past master of Landmark Lodge No. 442 F&AM, Wilkes-Barre, and Berwick Golf Club. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Agustini and wife, Gilda; and Ronald Agustini.

He will be always remembered by his brother, Dino and wife, Jean; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Agustini; nephews, Justin Agustini; Andrew Agustini; and Frank Agustini Jr.; nieces, Jackie Rubal; and Lisa Cotterman; several great-nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend and will be forever missed by family and lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Faustina Parish.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours and those attending are asked to go directly to the church.

Funeral arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

Should you wish to make a donation in Joseph's memory, please consider St Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online condolence for Joseph's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


